Why bother going outside? Krispy Kreme now delivers in the Triangle.

Go ahead and scratch doughnuts off the list of reasons to leave the house: Krispy Kreme now delivers.

The doughnut giant based in Winston-Salem has started delivering orders from some of its North Carolina locations, including five in the Triangle.

The local shops that deliver include the flagship store on Person Street in Raleigh, plus Durham, Wake Forest, Knightdale and Fuquay-Varina. Other major cities getting door-to-door Krispy Kreme are Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Greenville, Fayetteville and Rocky Mount. Absent from this first roll-out is the Charlotte area.

For now, delivery options are slim, with only doughnuts by the dozen, boxes of coffee and bottled drinks available. There’s a minimum order of $7.99 to qualify for delivery, but that shouldn’t be too hard since a dozen doughnuts is $8.99. A delivery charge of $5 is tacked on for the convenience, but it’s waived on orders over $25.

The price of delivery may also include the neon promise of hot and ready doughnuts, with a test order estimating at least 30 minutes to arrive.

Delivery is limited to roughly five miles from most stores, and orders must be placed online, but the company says it will soon take them via an app as well.

Food delivery is a growing market nationwide and already crowded in the Triangle. Whole Foods shoppers can get groceries delivered in Raleigh if they’re Amazon Prime members, UberEats, 919Dine, Postmates and Take Out Central deliver food from local restaurants, and Israeli company Flytrex is testing food delivery drones in Holly Springs.