Humidity causes issues with ballot machines in Wake, other NC counties, officials say

Humidity is apparently to blame for some machines failing to read ballots in Wake County and other parts of North Carolina, according to state elections officials.

“Initial reports from county elections offices indicate this issue is caused by high humidity levels,” a press release from the N.C. State Board of Elections said. “When ballots cannot be read by tabulators, they are stored securely in ‘emergency bins’ and will be tabulated as soon as possible.”

Elections officials said they want to assure voters “that procedures are in place for these types of events,” according to the N.C. State Board of Elections release. “All ballots will be counted.”

An audit performed by the state board after elections ensures the number of signed voter authorization forms matches the number of ballots turned in at each precinct, the release said.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Cary voter Nancy Harrell, who lives in Precinct 04-12 in Wake County, has been voting at Crossroads Ford Service Center for 20 years. Tuesday morning, she was there to vote between 8:30 and 9 a.m. and said she saw more than 15 voters struggling to get the machine to accept their ballots.

When it was her turn, the machine did not accept her ballot, so she said she kept trying. Harrell said that poll workers chased down some voters who left before their ballots were successfully entered in the machines. After several tries, her ballot went in.

“I didn’t see an ‘emergency bin’ — no one mentioned an emergency bin,” Harrell said. “So we just stood in line until they were accepted by the Scantron machine.

“I tried to put it in and they tried to tell me exactly how to do it, but if you’ve voted before you’ve done it many times. I put it in, it wouldn’t accept it, it beeped and I tried again,” she said.

In 2017, Wake County elections officials said high humidity affected tallying votes in the Raleigh municipal elections, according to a previous News & Observer story. The elections board didn’t post results for some precincts until about 11 p.m., which is later than usual.

Here’s how to report voting problems or malfunctions today.

People reacted to today’s malfunctions on social media, some expressing concerns and suspicions.

The optical scanner in the Cary fire station where I vote (4-2) is jamming due to humidity. These votes will be hand tallied or scanned later. It is going to be a long night in Wake County. #ncpol cc @gercohen pic.twitter.com/Khg4eYa1aI — Gabe Talton (@GabeTalton) November 6, 2018

Possible hanky-panky at a polling station in North Carolina district 2. George Holding seat. Ballots are being held to be counted later due to a machine that is not functioning properly currently because of “humidity”. Creates suspicion at the very least. — Deanna Walthall (@AvalonDelaney) November 6, 2018

Wake County NC District 2. Voting irregularities. Tabulator not accepting ballots. Ballots to be hand fed “later” when machine is fixed according to authorities on site. — JohnGalt78 (@UpperDeck_CFS) November 6, 2018

SHARE COPY LINK Check out the ABC11 weather forecast for Election Day in North Carolina.

Poll site confusion

Confusion led to some voters being turned away from a polling place in Clayton, the Johnston County Board of Elections said.

People have voted at The Church at Clayton Crossings in the past during early voting, but the location is not their assigned polling place for Election Day, Johnston County Elections Director Leigh Anne Price told The News & Observer in an interview.

“The confusion is that the church is used as an early voting site,” Price said. “People have been asking about it all day long.”

Price said that issue is typical there and at the other two early voting sites in Johnston County – at the First Baptist Church Ministry Center in East Smithfield and the Johnston Community College Cleveland Campus.