Popular chain will now deliver beer with your pizza in many NC cities

National chain Pizza Hut plans to expand its beer delivery service this year to North Carolina, the company announced Monday.
The chain plans to expand the beer-pizza delivery combo to 300 stores, the company said. Beyond North Carolina, the company plans to start offering the service at stores in Ohio, Florida, Nebraska and Iowa by the middle of January.
“As the official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, we’ve been celebrating football fans all season long, so it only makes sense for us to bring more customers the beloved combo of pizza and beer ahead of the Super Bowl,” Pizza Hut’s Marianne Radley said in the press release.
The company says it hopes to have beer delivery in 1,000 stores by the summer.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Pizza Hut has 261 stores in North Carolina, according to the company.
“In December 2017, Pizza Hut launched its beer delivery pilot program in Arizona and expanded to parts of California five months later,” according to the company.
The beer selection at Pizza Hut, USA Today reports, includes: “Blue Moon, Bud Light, Budweiser, Busch Light, Coors Light, Corona Extra, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Shock Top, Stella Artois and Four Peaks Kilt Lifter.”
Pizza Hut delivery drivers will card people when they delivery beer, CNN reports.
Comments