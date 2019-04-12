Third arrest for cat mutilation photos — but none were found responsible, NC cops say

Buncombe County Sheriff's Office

Police in western North Carolina arrested a third suspect wanted for cruelty to animals after police say he posted photos of a mutilated cat on Instagram, the Asheville Citizen-Times reports.

The district attorney’s office dismissed charges against the man, Zackery Eugene Greene, the newspaper reports.

Asheville police had been looking forGreene since October, when the photos began circulating online, WLOS reports.

Police arrested Shariah Jessamyn Metzger, 26, and Jace Lee Greene, 29, in October and charged them both with instigating cruelty to animals and improper burial of an animal, according to the Asheville Police Department.

A jury found Metzger and Jace Greene not guilty in February, the Citizen-Times reports.

The photos shared last year of a mutilated cat on Instagram attracted attention from across the region. “Officers were alerted to social media images of showing the dead cat strung up and sliced open, posed with needles in its body and drugs in its mouth,” the Associated Press reports.

The cat’s owner, Aaron Naster, told WLOS last year that “the 2-year-old grey cat named Kitty was sweet, trusting and loved people.”

Police said the cat’s body was left near an Ingles grocery store in West Asheville, the Associated Press reports.

