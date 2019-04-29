Missing brothers, 10 and 12, may be in Carolinas ‘against their will,’ police say Two brothers from Presque Isle, Maine, may be in North Carolina or South Carolina, police say. The boys may have been abducted by their father, violating a custody agreement. The missing boys are Carter Strother, 10, and Joel Strother II, 12. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two brothers from Presque Isle, Maine, may be in North Carolina or South Carolina, police say. The boys may have been abducted by their father, violating a custody agreement. The missing boys are Carter Strother, 10, and Joel Strother II, 12.

Police are searching for two brothers from Maine, ages 10 and 12, and they suspect the boys are in the Carolinas, the Presque Isle Police Department said.

“We have reason to believe the children have been taken out of state against their will and may possibly be in North Carolina or South Carolina,” police said in a Facebook post.

Investigators suspect Joel Strother, the boys’ father, took the children out of state, violating a custody agreement, according to WMTW.

“He has violated the custody agreement,” Presque Isle Police Detective Chris Beck said, according to the Bangor Daily News.

“He has basically hidden the children. There has been no communication from Mr. Strother or from the two children to their mother,” Beck said, according to the newspaper.

The missing boys are Carter Strother, 10, and Joel Strother II, 12.





Police say Carter is 4 feet 6 inches and 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Joel is 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

The boys could be with Joel Strother, Kimberly McLeod, also known as Kimberly Strother, Christopher McLeod or Matthew McLeod, according to police.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joel II, Carter Strother III or any of the persons listed above, please contact the Presque Isle Police Department at (207) 764-4476,” police said.

