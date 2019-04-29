Woman hits a man and his dogs, then drives away, NC police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A North Carolina woman is accused of hitting a man and his dogs during a fatal early-morning crash.

Lisa Michelle Jones, 22, is charged with hit-and-run and failure to maintain lane control, according to jail records in Cabarrus County, northeast of Charlotte. She was arrested Monday.

Jones at about 1:40 a.m. Monday was driving when she ran into a man who was walking his dogs, according to a city of Kannapolis news release. A witness “saw a red sedan leaving the scene,” the release said.

Police were dispatched to the area of the reported crash and found Santiago Esteban, 48, “and his two dogs dead,” according to the release.

The investigation into the crash continues, the city says.