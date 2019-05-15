Speeding deputy flipped a sheriff’s van, NC cops say. He’s charged in patient’s death

Wet weather tips on driving while hydroplaning Washington State Patrol trooper Travis Joyce demonstrates how to handle your vehicle driving through standing water during these wet winter months. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington State Patrol trooper Travis Joyce demonstrates how to handle your vehicle driving through standing water during these wet winter months.

Prosecutors charged a Macon County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday in a crash that killed a man in February on U.S. 64 in western North Carolina, The Franklin Press reports.

Deputy Cody Mitchell was driving 80 mph in a 55 zone when he flipped a sheriff’s transport van, killing a man who was riding in the van, according to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol incident report. The van “hydroplaned in heavy rain” and ran off the road, the report says.

Three months after the fatal wreck, a grand jury charged Mitchell, 28, with misdemeanor death by vehicle, Fox Carolina reports.

The charge could result in 150 days in jail and a fine, according to The Franklin Press.

District Attorney Ashley Welch told The Franklin Press officers arrested Mitchell Monday and he was released on a $2,550 bond later that day.

The passenger was James Baggott, 66, WSPA reports. Mitchell and Baggott were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the television station reports, and Baggott died later that day.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said Feb. 12, “Late this afternoon a Macon County Deputy was transporting a ‘patient’ from an out of town hospital back to the patient’s residence when the deputy lost control of his vehicle and subsequently wrecked on 64 West in Macon County. Both were transported to Angel Hospital for injuries they sustained in the accident.”