Hicks pleads guilty to murder of 3 Muslims in Chapel Hill, complains about lawyers

Hicks, charged with murdering three Muslim students, makes court appearance Craig Hicks, charged with murdering three Muslim students in 2015, makes an appearance in a Durham County courtroom Tuesday. His attorneys were seeking bench notes from the investigation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Craig Hicks, charged with murdering three Muslim students in 2015, makes an appearance in a Durham County courtroom Tuesday. His attorneys were seeking bench notes from the investigation.

The man charged with shooting three young Muslims at a Chapel Hill apartment complex pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Wednesday, ending a four-year case that drew international cries of hate crime.

Handcuffed in court, Hicks told Durham County Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson he wanted to avoid the death penalty, and he blamed his attorneys for holding up his case.

“Why has it taken so long?” Hicks asked, telling the judge he first appeared in court in 2015. “I understand the process, but that was over four years ago.”

District Attorney Satana Deberry, who inherited the case after defeating incumbent Roger Echols in last fall’s election, is not pursuing the death penalty, the judge reminded him.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Quite frankly, four years in court in a case that at one time was understood to be a capital case, is not quite that long,” Hudson said.

Hicks will serve a life sentence in prison for the death of his neighbors at the Finley Forest Condominiums: Deah Barakat, 23, his wife Yusor Abu-Salha, 21, and her sister Razan Abu-Salha, 19.

Chapel Hill police attributed the shootings to a long-simmering parking dispute at the time, but many blamed the students’ deaths on anti-Muslim bigotry, including the young women’s father, Dr. Mohammad Abu-Salha, who spoke to a Congressional committee in April.

American dream ‘slipping from his grasp’

Prosecutor Kendra Montgomery-Bliss portrayed Hicks as a man with the American dream “slipping from his grasp.”

He had lost his job, his third marriage was crumbling and he complained that his housing complex was turning into a college dorm, she said.

He obsessively watched the 1983 Michael Douglas movie “Falling Down” about an unemployed defense worker and was a “gun fanatic” who hated all forms of religion, Montgomery-Bliss said.

The prosecutor said Hick became obsessed with parking and noise at his Finley Forest complex, yelling at white neighbors and confronting minorities with a gun.

‘My neighbor is a lunatic’

Deah Barakat and his family got the worst of it, hearing “I don’t like the look of you people,” Montgomery-Bliss said,

In a 2014 text, Yusor Abu-Salha said, “My neighbor is a lunatic.”

This culminated in February 2015 when Hicks made a “carefully calculated choice to derail his life entirely,” Montgomery-Bliss continued.

Hicks rang his neighbors’ door bell and executed the three young Muslims while their dinner lay uneaten on the table, she said.

Barakat, an N.C. State University graduate, was a second-year student at UNC School of Dentistry. His wife of six weeks, also an NCSU graduate, planned to join him in dentistry school that fall. Razan Abu-Salha studied architecture at N,C. State University’s School of Design.

Their legacy survives in Raleigh with the Light House Project, a house Deah Barakat owned on Tarboro Street which has become an incubator for faith-based youth projects. A quotation from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stretches across its front: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”

This is a developing story that is being continually updated.