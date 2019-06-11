What do you do when ducklings get caught in a storm drain? Call the fire department

Firefighters in Asheville rescued eight ducklings from a storm drain. Asheville Fire Department

Firefighters in Asheville, North Carolina, took a break from the heroics of fighting fires and saving people for an assist on a smaller scale: They were called to rescue eight baby ducks.

The ducklings got stuck in a storm drain in the city. Photos shared by the Asheville Fire Department show a firefighter crouched down in a storm drain under McDowell Street to rescue the little ducklings.

“The past few rainy days in Avl should have been perfect for ducks! However, E2 C-Shift was called to rescue 8 ducklings from a storm drain,” the department said on Facebook.

After the rescue at least two of the crew took time to hold the ducklings for a few photos.

“All are safe and reunited with momma duck,” the department said.

