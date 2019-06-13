North Carolina
Pregnant woman killed — but her baby survives shooting, Asheville police say
A pregnant 24-year-old woman was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Asheville, North Carolina, before midnight Wednesday, police say.
The woman, identified as Tiyquasha Antwonique Simuel, died from her injuries, police say, but her baby survived, WLOS reports.
“Upon arrival at Boyd Avenue and Ivy Street we located a pregnant female who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to Mission where she later succumbed to her injuries,” police said in a release posted to Facebook.
Officers said they were called to the residential neighborhood at about 11:30 p.m. for two different reports of gunshots.
“Police have not released the condition of the baby,” WYFF reports.
Police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse told the Asheville Citizen-Times she would not give any information about the child, “due to the age of the baby.”
Comments