Pregnant woman killed — but her baby survives shooting, Asheville police say

police lights nighttime Getty Images/iStockphoto

A pregnant 24-year-old woman was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in Asheville, North Carolina, before midnight Wednesday, police say.

The woman, identified as Tiyquasha Antwonique Simuel, died from her injuries, police say, but her baby survived, WLOS reports.

“Upon arrival at Boyd Avenue and Ivy Street we located a pregnant female who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to Mission where she later succumbed to her injuries,” police said in a release posted to Facebook.

Officers said they were called to the residential neighborhood at about 11:30 p.m. for two different reports of gunshots.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Police have not released the condition of the baby,” WYFF reports.

Police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse told the Asheville Citizen-Times she would not give any information about the child, “due to the age of the baby.”

SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.