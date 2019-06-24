Man accused of killing Missouri police officer is an ex-convict from NC, records show

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man accused of shooting and killing a Missouri police officer on Sunday was previously convicted of drug charges in North Carolina, records show.

Bonette Kymbelle Meeks, 26, faces several charges, including first-degree murder, the St. Louis Dispatch reported.

Police say Meeks fatally shot Michael Langsdorf, 40, of the North County Police Cooperative when the officer responded to a call of someone trying to use a bad check at a food store, KTVI reports.

Langsdorf fought with Meeks, 26, before he was fatally shot, according to KMOX.

Assistant Chief Ron Martin said Meeks confessed, KSDK reports.

Meeks has been convicted of drug charges in Wake County,state records show.

He was released from a North Carolina prison in 2017 after serving more than two years for felony drug charges, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.