State fines NC wildlife center where lion killed intern last year

Escaped lion kills 22-year-old worker at NC preserve A lion that escaped its enclosure and killed one person Sunday at a North Carolina preserve was fatally shot, according to a news release from the Conservators Center. The victim was identified as Alexandra Black. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A lion that escaped its enclosure and killed one person Sunday at a North Carolina preserve was fatally shot, according to a news release from the Conservators Center. The victim was identified as Alexandra Black.

The state has fined a North Carolina wildlife center after a lion escaped its enclosure and killed an intern late last year.

The N.C. Department of Labor has issued three citations to The Conservators Center after a lion was able to escape its pen and kill Alex Black, an intern and recent college graduate.

The fines for the center, which straddles the Alamance-Caswell County line, total $3,000.

However, the fines are not directly related to Black’s death and instead of the “hazards” that employees were exposed to, according to an email released late Friday afternoon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The state was unable to “establish a employer/employee relationship due to the work status of the victim who died from the attack; therefore, the (Occupational Safety and Health) Division could not directly issue a citation pertaining to the death,” according to an email from Mary Katherine Revels, public information officer for the department of labor.

The fines were issued under the state’s “general duty clause” which is used when there is a hazard but not a specific standard that is violated.

Here are the summaries of the citations and how the center can fix the violations, according to the state:

The lion’s enclosure was not “adequately closed and secured due to ineffective procedures.” The center should implement procedures from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

An employee had to work in the lion’s enclosure when it was “potentially not fully secured and the employer did not have a preventive maintenance program.” Create a program that inspects the doors and pens for damage and wear.

Employees were exposed because of the center’s “inadequate emergency response plan.” A lethal weapon should be kept on site, and the center should adopt a shoot-to-kill policy and hold regular drills.

A “report of investigation” was released by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in February.





A “large play ball” prevented a gate from securely locking and the animal — a 14-year-old lion named Matthai — was able to enter the cage where animal trainer Ashley Watts, Black and another intern were cleaning, according to that report’s narration based on interviews with witnesses and law enforcement officers.

The citations from the state department do not mention the ball.

Black had only worked at the center for 10 days when she was attacked and had just graduated from Indiana University.

“She was a beautiful young woman who had just started her career, there was a terrible accident and we are mourning,” according to a statement given to Indianapolis television station WTHR right after the attack. “But she died following her passion.”

The center has more than 80 animals, including tigers and lions, and offers public tours of the facility. The lion was shot eight times before it was killed by Caswell County Sheriff’s Office employees.

Efforts to reach The Conservators Center Friday evening were unsuccessful.

In a statement right after the attack, the center said it was “heartbroken” by Black’s death.

“We are a close-knit family of paid staff and volunteers and are devastated by the loss of this vibrant, smart young woman,” it said.