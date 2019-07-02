Boat carrying 4 kids sinks hundreds of yards from access point on NC lake, rescuers say

Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

A man and four kids were spending an evening on a North Carolina lake when their boat started sinking.

“Fast-approaching storms” on High Rock Lake on Sunday caused the vessel to fill with water while it was hundreds of yards from an access point, WGHP reports.

But before it sank, everyone on board started swimming, according to The Dispatch.

All five people reached the shore without getting hurt, WGHP reports.

The kids, ages 10 to 15, were wearing life jackets, according to the station.

The CDC recommends all kids — even those who can swim — wear life jackets in the water. It says drownings are the “leading cause of injury death” for kids younger than 14.

When the boat sank on High Rock Lake, emergency responders and wildlife officials offered help, according to a Facebook post from the Davidson County Rescue Squad.

Mitch Garmer of the squad says there’s a possibility for more water-related situations in upcoming weeks, The Dispatch reports.

“It’s going to be crazy this year,” he said, according to The Dispatch. “We’ll be out on the lake all summer.”