A wild horse was hit by a vehicle on an Outer Banks beach, and searchers can’t find it

Taking care of the Corolla Wild Horses The Corolla Wild Horse Fund maintains the Corolla Wild Horses. Here's a closer look at their efforts to rehabilitate injured and sick horses off the beach.

A driver hit a wild horse on an Outer Banks beach on Friday night, and volunteers searched all day Saturday without finding the animal to see if it is OK.

“If you are in Swan Beach, between Penny’s Hill and MM17, please let us know if you see any horses with injuries,” officials with the Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted on Facebook Saturday. “We have staff on the beach that can respond immediately.”

Swan Beach is about three miles north of the beach access ramp in Currituck. Anyone who sees an injured horse in the area is asked to call 252-453-8002.

The vehicle “sustained significant damage” when it hit the horse at about 9 p.m., according to the post. The horse ran away.

“Staff, volunteers, and deputies searched for the horse but couldn’t find him in the dark,” fund officials said. “We resumed the search this morning once it got light. We have seen all of the harems we know to frequent that area and all of those horses seem fine.”

Searchers haven’t found other horses known to frequent the area, “mostly bachelor stallions.” according to the post.

Fund officials thanked the driver for stopping and calling in the collision. They also thanked horse fund staff and volunteers, and deputies and first responders who searched several hours for the horse Friday night. They were back looking “first thing on Saturday,” according to the post.

Fund officials also pleaded with beach drivers “to please slow down and use extreme caution when traveling the beach. The horses are incredibly difficult to see in the dark and they do frequent the beach at night.”





The sole mission of the nonprofit Corolla Wild Horse Fund “is to protect and preserve the last remaining herd of Spanish Mustangs on the northern Outer Banks,” according to its Facebook page.

The nearly 100 horses on Corolla are believed descended from colonial stallions brought to the Outer Banks by early explorers in the 1500s, according to the fund’s website.