Heavy rain could cause flooding in some parts of North Carolina on Monday, forecasters say

Scattered storms in the forecast for Monday in NC Scattered thunderstorms, some of them heavy, are predicted for N.C. today. Some storms will be slow-moving and could cause localized flooding, Monday, July 8, 2019.

Storms could hit North Carolina on Monday afternoon and evening, bringing risks of severe weather and flash flooding to parts of the state.

Rain is expected after 2 p.m. in the Charlotte area and after 5 p.m. in the Triangle, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall could be about one-tenth of an inch, with the potential for more during thunderstorms.

Near Charlotte, the scattered storms could become severe and cause strong winds, lightning and “heavy rainfall,” according to the forecast.





In the Raleigh and Durham areas, storms have the potential to cause “localized flash flooding ... especially in urban and poor drainage areas,” the National Weather Service says. The area at risk is mostly east of U.S. 1.

Also in the Triangle, severe storms could make trees fall, the weather service says.

Rain chances remain in the forecast during the day Tuesday before clearing up that night, according to forecasters.