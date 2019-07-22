Massive sinkhole in North Carolina becomes huge star, inspiring memes and even T-shirts

Understanding the science of sinkholes Sinkholes are most common in “karst terrain” where the type of rock below the land surface, like limestone, can naturally be dissolved by groundwater, according to the USGS. When water dissolves these types of rock, spaces and caverns develop unde Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sinkholes are most common in “karst terrain” where the type of rock below the land surface, like limestone, can naturally be dissolved by groundwater, according to the USGS. When water dissolves these types of rock, spaces and caverns develop unde

People on social media are obsessed with a massive sinkhole in North Carolina.

The 36-foot sinkhole formed in June in a Merrimon Avenue parking lot in Asheville and was caused by piping failures, according to the Asheville Citizen Times.

It has since gained a huge fan base on social media.

The Facebook group “Asheville Sinkhole Group” has more than 1,700 members and is full of memes, pictures and jokes about the apparently popular sinkhole.

The massive sinkhole in Asheville has gained a social media following Screen Grab/Facebook

Someone in the group also made T-shirts for fans of the sinkhole that have a picture of it on the front and say “Asheville Sinkhole Society.”

The sinkhole even has its own personal page on Facebook that moderates the “Asheville Sinkhole Group” page and posts from the perspective of the sinkhole.

But fans might soon be sad to see the sinkhole go, as “permanent repairs are expected to begin Monday,” WLOS reported.