Here are NC’s best hospitals — and one that dropped off the ‘honor roll’

A North Carolina hospital may have been booted off a list of the top hospitals in the nation, but it still holds onto its spot as the best in the state.

Duke University Hospital in Durham was just outranked on the U.S. News & World Report’s 2019-20 Honor Roll, which typically names the top 20 places for medical care in the United States, according to results released Tuesday.

Duke dropped off the nationwide list after it held the 19th spot last year and the 17th spot the prior, The News & Observer reported.

Still, the hospital is top rated in North Carolina, having ranked nationally in nine pediatric specialties and 10 adult specialties, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The findings say the other best hospitals in the state include:

University of North Carolina Hospitals at No. 2.

Vidant Medical Center in Greenville at No. 3.

Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte at No. 4.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem at No. 5.

Nationally, Duke ranked No. 7 for opthalmology and No. 11 for rheumatology, the results show. UNC was No. 16 for ear, nose and throat; pediatric diabetes and endocrinology; and pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery, according to the health care findings.

U.S. News & World Report has been evaluating medical facilities for 30 years and is considered the “most widely-used hospital ranking survey,” The News & Observer has reported.

For the honor roll, rankings take into account a hospital’s performance in medical procedures and specialties, U.S. News & World Report says. The 21 hospitals that made this year’s list edged out a field of more than 4,500 facilities, rankings show.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, earned the top spot.

RTI International, a North Carolina-based organization, helped out with the rankings, which intend to give people information so they can find places for medical care, according to a news release.