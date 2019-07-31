NC man wanted in 42 sex offenses over 10-year span arrested in Virginia, cops say

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

A North Carolina man wanted in 42 sexual offenses was arrested in Virginia, police say.

Roberto Carlos Ayala, 36, was arrested in Fairfax County on Wednesday on warrants for the 42 offenses, which occurred in Albemarle, North Carolina, over an approximately 10-year span and included first-degree rape, the Albemarle Police Department said.

The Police Department issued warrants on him last week after a “thorough investigation,” the department said.

He is “awaiting extradition back to North Carolina,” police said.

No other details have been released.