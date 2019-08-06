Watch this 5-month-old chimp learn how to walk on his own at North Carolina Zoo

Adorable baby chimp taking first steps at NC Zoo Video posted by the NC Zoo shows baby Obi walking with the troop enjoying a breakfast of lettuce and primate biscuits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video posted by the NC Zoo shows baby Obi walking with the troop enjoying a breakfast of lettuce and primate biscuits.

A baby chimp continues to reach milestones at the North Carolina Zoo, and a camera recently captured the little one taking steps on his own.

New video shows 5-month-old Obi using his four legs to walk around.

The footage was taken as the baby joined other chimps for breakfast, the zoo says.

The menu included lettuce and so-called “primate biscuits,” which contain oats, corn and soybeans, according to the facility.

Zookeepers expect little Obi will start eating normal chimp food soon, spokeswoman Debbie Foster Fuchs told McClatchy newsgroup via email.

“Baby Obi is ‘mouthing’ food right now but not consuming,” Fuchs said. “He is just trying it out.”

The baby chimp is currently nursing, which they can do for up to five years, the facility says.

Obi was born in March to mom Gerre, becoming part of a group of more than a dozen chimps, according to the zoo’s website. His name means “heart” in Nigerian, the facility says.

And soon, Obi could have a younger buddy.

The zoo last month announced chimp Amy is expecting a baby due in late November.

The animals are endangered in the wild, and births in captivity are uncommon, The News & Observer reported.