‘Walmart has wedding rings?’ Yes — and a man stole 22 of them, North Carolina cops say

Police are looking for a man they say stole 22 wedding rings from a Walmart in North Carolina.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office identified Federick Anthony Cargill Jr., 25, as a suspect on Friday and have warrants for his arrest for felony larceny of the 22 wedding rings from a Walmart in Wilmington, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

The rings are worth a total of $8,000.

Cargill has not been arrested and police are still looking for him, Lt. Jerry Brewer said Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for people with information to call Detective Jose Lugo at 910-798-4261 or to submit an anonymous tip online, the Facebook post said.

People commenting on the Facebook post had a lot of questions about the ring theft.

“Wait, Walmart has wedding rings?” one person commented

“How in the world did he steal 22 wedding rings?” another commented.

