North Carolina
Multimillion-dollar NC ‘Mega Mansion’ to be showcased on reality TV show
An 8,249-square-foot estate roughly 20 miles north of Charlotte, North Carolina, has caught the eye of buyers on the reality television show “Selling Mega Mansions” — and not without reason.
The Spanish-style mansion sitting on five acres in Cornelius near Lake Norman boasts five bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms, an infinity pool and spa, imported marble floors and a four-pillared bathtub.
The production team for the show is set to film there on Friday, and the episode will air in its fifth season, according to the broker/realtor in charge of the listing, Pam Boileau.
“The 8,250-square-foot home was designed for casual living even though its numerous custom features were sourced from all over the world as well as my sellers commissioning local artisans for many of the home’s details,” Boileau said in an email.
“Mega Mansions” is on the network AWE, formerly known as Wealth TV, and follows prospective buyers as they view colossal-sized homes in Miami, Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.
They range from tech bachelors and hedge fund founders to snowbirds, divorcees, young families and first-time home buyers.
“The biggest deals of real estate happen in the world of Mega Mansions!” AWE boasts in its description of the show online. “Follow these brokers as they find the perfect fit for the hottest homes in the world.”
The Cornelius mansion making its debut this season is a bit of an anomaly on its street, Torrence Chapel Road, where homes are valued between $1 million and $2 million and sit on lots that are significantly smaller than this one’s nearly 220,000 square feet — 1,900 of which is a covered terrace.
That terrace also has a stone fireplace, kitchen and private guest quarters added in 2016, according to the real estate listing.
The house itself was built in 2008.
