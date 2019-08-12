Teens suspects in murder of NC woman and boyfriend committed suicide, Canadian cops say

Video released in investigation of double homicide in Canada The Royal Canadian Mounted Police released this video showing American-Australian couple Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler at a gas station before they were killed in a remote part of British Columbia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Royal Canadian Mounted Police released this video showing American-Australian couple Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler at a gas station before they were killed in a remote part of British Columbia.

The two teens suspected of brutally killing three people, including a vacationing Charlotte woman and her boyfriend in British Columbia committed suicide, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Monday .

The bodies found Aug. 7 were confirmed to be homicide suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, the Manitoba Medical Examiner said Monday after performing autopsies.

The teenagers died in “suicides by gunfire,” police said in a news release.

Two guns were found with the bodies of McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18, which forensic analysis shows were used in the killing of Chynna Noelle Deese of Charlotte and her boyfriend Lucas Fowler of Australia, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is a developing story, check back for updates.