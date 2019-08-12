North Carolina
Teens suspects in murder of NC woman and boyfriend committed suicide, Canadian cops say
Video released in investigation of double homicide in Canada
The two teens suspected of brutally killing three people, including a vacationing Charlotte woman and her boyfriend in British Columbia committed suicide, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Monday .
The bodies found Aug. 7 were confirmed to be homicide suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, the Manitoba Medical Examiner said Monday after performing autopsies.
The teenagers died in “suicides by gunfire,” police said in a news release.
Two guns were found with the bodies of McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18, which forensic analysis shows were used in the killing of Chynna Noelle Deese of Charlotte and her boyfriend Lucas Fowler of Australia, police said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
