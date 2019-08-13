Escaped prisoner takes 80-mile Lyft ride days before he would be freed, NC police say

Jaylan Ross North Carolina Department of Public Safety

An escaped prisoner in North Carolina took an 80-mile Lyft ride to his mom’s house on Monday, news outlets report.

Jaylan Andra Ross, 22, was serving time at the Piedmont Correctional Institution when he climbed over a fence and made his way to freedom, according to a spokesman for the state prison system.

That’s when he took a Lyft ride from Salisbury to Shelby, a drive that took more than one hour, WITN reports.

He ended up at his family home, where police later found him in the basement, WSOC reports.

Capt. Steve Canipe of the Shelby Police Department says officials aren’t sure if his family ordered the Lyft for him, according to the station.

“He will be charged with escape and will be moved at some point to a higher level custody prison,” spokesman John Bull of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety wrote in an email to McClatchy newsgroup.

The getaway came days before Ross was supposed to get out of prison, Bull said.

Ross has been in prison since May 2016 to serve a “sentence for possession of a firearm by a felon,” and he later had convictions while on parole or probation, according to the spokesman.

State records list 20 infractions for Ross, including fighting and threatening to hurt staff.

Officials say Ross’ escape is being investigated.

