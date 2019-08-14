Plane crashes near NC tourist hotspot, leaving pilot with serious burns, officials say

A pilot had “serious” burns after a plane crash in North Carolina, officials say. Screengrab from WSOC video

A pilot was rushed to a hospital after a plane crashed in the woods of western North Carolina, media outlets report.

Danny Dunn was flying on Wednesday morning when the small aircraft went down near Boone, a tourist destination in the Blue Ridge Mountains, officials told WBTV.

The 67-year-old pilot was airlifted to a hospital with burns on more than 70 percent of his body, WSOC reports.

Watagua County deputies don’t think anyone else was hurt or on the plane, the High Country Press reports.

The crash happened near an airport in the Deep Gap area, WSOC reports.

Officials are investigating the incident, according to WJZY.

