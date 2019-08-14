Polygamy Porter and actual polygamy both illegal in North Carolina, alcohol board says

Screengrab from Wasatch Brewery's Twitter

A Utah-based brewery selling Polygamy Porter still can’t “take some home to the wives” in North Carolina as their slogan suggests, state officials said.

After rejecting Wasatch Brewery’s request to sell the beer in North Carolina earlier this year, media outlets report the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission also denied the company’s appeal on Wednesday.

“Polygamy is illegal,” ABC reportedly told Wasatch in its initial rejection letter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

State ABC Board says today: Sales of Polygamy Porter beer banned in North Carolina under the name "Polygamy Porter."

(Maybe the brewer can sell it under the name "Open Marriage Porter"?)#ncga #ncpol @stillnbarrel @ChuckMcGrady@wasatchbeers pic.twitter.com/ZI2CzgtKHb — Paul Woolverton (@FO_Woolverton) August 14, 2019

The commission cites state statutes that limit how alcoholic beverages are labeled and advertised, WRAL reports, specifically those that are “undignified, immodest or in bad taste.”

According to WECT, the board has “rejected 230 labels since 2002.”

Wasatch already sells some beers in North Carolina, Fox 13 reports. But the “illegal” nature of a polygamy-themed beer reportedly barred ABC from allowing it in the state.

Wasatch Brewery Co-Chief Operating Officer and brewmaster Jon Lee told Fox 13 they were surprised by the rejection.

“Of any places that you’d think we’d have trouble with, it would be here in our home state, but no it just sails right on through,” he said, Fox 13 reported.

Not cool, NC ABC Commission. Not cool. https://t.co/FrZjxknIfG — Richie (@rbaltikahn) August 14, 2019

According to Wasatch’s website, Polygamy Porter is a chocolate porter “that’s more than a little naughty.”

It’s label features several nearly naked women — and one man.

SHARE COPY LINK VIDEO: Touring breweries and bottle shops in Wilmington, N.C.