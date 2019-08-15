NC sex sting nets charges against UNC professor, medical examiner and 12 others, cops say

Screengrab from WRAL's Twitter

A sex sting dubbed “Summer Special” by authorities in North Carolina resulted in charges against a university professor, a medical examiner and several others on Wednesday, media outlets report.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office released the names and occupations of 14 people caught soliciting prostitution, Fox8 reported, including a tenured professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a part-time medical examiner who also works as an EMT.

“The 14 are described by deputies as ‘potential clients’ who wanted to pay for sexual acts,” WXII reported.

Targeting the commercial sex industry, WXII said members of the sheriff’s office worked with the Burlington Police Department, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security to complete the sting.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officials also seized $1,725 during the operation, WRAL reported.

According to news reports, Jason Peter Fine — a professor in the Department of Biostatistics and the Department of Statistics and Operations Research at the Gillings School of Global Public Health — was charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution and released on a $1,000 bond.

Fine has degrees from Harvard, Stanford and Brown University, his curriculum vitae shows.

Jesse James Carty and Richard Jordan Edinger were also charged with misdemeanor solicitation, according to news reports. Both were released on $500 bonds.

Fox8 reported Carty is the owner of Renegades Training Center and coaches a girls softball team.

Edinger is an EMS worker in Durham County and part-time medical examiner in Alamance County, WRAL reported.

SHARE COPY LINK Newly designed signs, unveiled on Wednesday March 21, 2018 at a liquor store in Raleigh, encourage readers to report any signs of sex or labor trafficking to a confidential hotline. The hotline can also be used to seek help.