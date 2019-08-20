Man in critical condition at NC burn center may have been set on fire, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 58-year-old man seriously hurt in North Carolina was likely set on fire, officials say.

Officers at about 1 a.m. Sunday found the man with “severe burns” near an Asheville business corridor, the city’s police department said in a Facebook post.

He was taken to a Winston-Salem burn center in critical condition, according to the post.

Investigators say someone may have doused the man with an accelerant and ignited it.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“This one is kind of very unusual, extraordinarily heinous (and) something that really kind of sends a chill down your (spine),” Lt. Sean Aardema told WLOS.

A police report lists the incident as assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Asheville officers say they are investigating the case, and anyone with information can call 828-252-1110 or 828-255-5050.