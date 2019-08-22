Severe storms expected to hit most of North Carolina on Thursday, forecasters say

Lightning safety tips Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach.

Much of North Carolina is at risk for severe weather on Thursday, after storms caused damage in parts of the state overnight, officials say.

Thunderstorm chances are expected for the Charlotte area mostly after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The wet weather could come to the Triangle starting at 2 p.m., forecasters say.

Near Charlotte, afternoon and nighttime storms could bring lightning and heavy rain, the weather service says.

“A few thunderstorms could become severe, with damaging wind gusts or quarter size hail, especially along or near the Interstate 40 corridor,” according to the service.

Forecasters say localized flooding is possible in areas with back-to-back storms.

In the Triangle, severe storms are also possible and bring the risk of strong wind, according to the National Weather Service.

Both the Charlotte and Raleigh areas could have rainfall totals of less than one-tenth an inch, with more possible overnight and during storms, forecasters say.

The storm chances come the day after quarter-size hail was reported in Rutherford County, southeast of Asheville, according to the weather service.

Also on Wednesday, trees toppled in western North Carolina and the Triad, the service’s storm report says.

In Randolph County, a firefighter was sent to a hospital when he was “shocked from a downed power line” during a storm, WFMY reports.

More than 18,000 customers across the state were without power Wednesday night, the station reports.