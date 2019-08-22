Woman facing drug charges runs her meth through courthouse scanner, NC cops say

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during methamphetamine use. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during methamphetamine use.

A woman on her way to see a judge faces more charges after taking meth into a North Carolina courthouse, officials say.

Brooke Anne Kellems, 24, was going through security at the Randolph County courthouse Tuesday when she put her items in a metal detector, deputies say.

One of the items that came out of the scanner contained a “suspicious substance,” which turned out to be meth, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Kellems, who lives in Archdale, was at the courthouse to appear on 2018 drug charges, including possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, WFMY and WGHP report.

She is facing new drug charges after Tuesday’s discovery, cops say.

Kellems was taken to jail then brought to the courthouse again to appear in front of a judge for her earlier case, according to Randolph County officials.