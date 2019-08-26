Watch this slimy octopus glide along the beach at the North Carolina coast

Watch this octopus walk across the sand on a North Carolina island An octopus was spotted walking across the sand at South Topsail Island, North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An octopus was spotted walking across the sand at South Topsail Island, North Carolina.

A slimy sea creature emerged from the water and created quite a surprise for a family at the North Carolina coast.

Facebook user Kris Joynes Chapin says she was on Topsail Island in North Carolina last week when her son spotted an eight-limbed animal near the sandbar.

It was an octopus that came out of the water and started to crawl on the beach, she told McClatchy news group in a Facebook message.

Video captures the moments the animal with a sphere-like head used its arms to glide across the sand.

Chapin says everyone tried to encourage the octopus to get back into the water and that the animal “seemed to follow” her daughter-in-law.

The tentacled creature eventually “moved to a spot where he was submerged enough” and stayed there until the family left, she says.

“The tide was coming in so we knew he would be in deeper water soon,” Chapin wrote.

For Chapin, who has been visiting Topsail Island since the 1970s, the octopus was a first-time find, she says.

“In the sound we’ve seen hundreds of dolphins, huge sting rays (under our dock) and I even found a live sea horse about 15 years ago,” Chapin wrote. “This octopus was definitely a surprise!”

The sighting was in Topsail Beach, on the southern end of the island and about 35 miles south of Jacksonville.

An octopus is an ocean dweller that can grow up to 3 feet long, according to National Geographic.