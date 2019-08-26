NC special ed teacher wins $1 million jackpot thanks to his wife’s anniversary request

How are North Carolina lottery tickets distributed? Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state.

A North Carolina man celebrating his marriage ended up with an unexpected $1 million “gift,” officials say.

William Scott was marking his 18th wedding anniversary when he picked up a lottery ticket at Coastal Mart in Emerald Isle, the NC Education Lottery said Friday in a news release.

He was in disbelief after beating nearly one-in-a-million odds to win the jackpot, the release says.

“It’s the best gift we could ask for,” Scott said, according to the lottery. “It’s all surreal.”

And it was all thanks to a request from his wife, the NC Education Lottery says.

He got the lucky $1,112,709 ticket after his wife, Molly, wanted pizza for their anniversary, officials say.

The lottery says Scott, a special education teacher, gets a total of $787,242 after taxes.

“As a school teacher you never imagine six figures,” Scott said in the news release. “To know that we have this for retirement is just a blessing.”

The lottery announced Scott’s win days after it said a winning Cash 5 ticket was sold in Emerald Isle, a beach town popular for tourists, The News & Observer reported.

Cash 5 and other games help to provide money for education, the news release says.