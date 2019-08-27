High school trans athletes shouldn’t play with their identified gender, NC group says

What does LGBTQIA mean? You have heard of LGBT, but do you really know what the letters stand for? And how about QIA? Melissa Winter, youth advocate with the KC Anti-Violence project, breaks down the terminology for you in 90 seconds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK You have heard of LGBT, but do you really know what the letters stand for? And how about QIA? Melissa Winter, youth advocate with the KC Anti-Violence project, breaks down the terminology for you in 90 seconds.

A North Carolina group is pushing back against a participation policy for transgender high school athletes.

In May, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association approved a policy that would allow transgender students to play on sports teams with the gender they identify with, a change from the old policy that based a student’s participation on the gender on their birth certificate, the Citizen Times reported.

But the North Carolina Values Coalition is unhappy with the new policy and wants it changed.

“Students who claim to be transgender will now be allowed to compete in high school athletics as the gender they identify with, not the sex they were born,” the group says. “Do you want your daughter or granddaughter competing against boys on their girls’ basketball team, softball team, volleyball team, swim team, or track team?”

In order to play on a team with their identified gender, student athletes must fill out a Identity Request Form and provide several supporting documents — including a list of treatments, medications or interventions and medical professional verification — to the NCHSAA Gender Identity Committee, according to the policy.

“The Committee will approve the Request if it finds that the student genuinely identifies as the gender indicated in the Request,” the policy states, according to High School OT.

The NC Values Coalition is urging people to sign its petition or contact the NCHSAA to have it change the policy, citing its concern about “allowing biological males who claim to be transgender” competing as females and “having access to locker rooms and bathroom facilities.”

“If you believe it is not fair for the NCHSAA to allow athletes who were born male and went through puberty as males to compete in girls sports and share bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers with girls (and vice versa), would you consider taking a minute to use this click-to-contact tool to ask the NCHSAA to reverse their gender identity policy?” the group says.

The NC Values Coalition is a lobbying group that advocates “pro-family” positions, including a “pro-life” stance and the belief that marriage should be “between a man and a woman,” its website says.