Raleigh was just ranked the most driver-friendly city in the country. No, really 

Raleigh — yes, Raleigh — just ranked the most driver-friendly city in the country.

That may be laughable for drivers who see other motorists texting behind the wheel or sit in rush-hour traffic on Interstate 40.

But WalletHub on Tuesday announced the Triangle city outranked 100 places across the United States to claim the best driving experience.

And Raleigh wasn’t the only city in North Carolina to get a top-10 rating.

Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Greensboro were also named among the best cities for drivers.

To get the results, WalletHub says it analyzed road quality, traffic congestion and other factors related to car expenses and access.

Raleigh ranked No. 8 for safety and topped all cities for ownership and maintenance — a category that weighs the costs of gas and insurance, according to the financial website.

For those wondering, Wake County commuters spend about 24 minutes on the road, while the average for Mecklenburg drivers is nearly 25 minutes, according to Index Mundi.