Teen was jogging on a neighborhood trail when a stranger attacked, NC cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A teenager was jogging in a North Carolina subdivision when a stranger stabbed him, cops say.

The boy was on a walking trail in Weddington Chase when an unknown male came behind him and attacked Thursday night, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

The teen was stabbed in the back and rushed to a neighbor’s house for help, according to the post.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was in “stable condition,” the sheriff’s office said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The attack happened in a neighborhood where houses are on the market for a half-million dollars or more, according to the Terra Vista Realty website. The homes are in the town of Marvin, which says its residents have the highest median income in North Carolina.

After Thursday’s attack, officials say they are searching for the person responsible.

Though no one saw the stabbing, deputies think the mystery attacker is about 18 years old, according to their Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office says anyone with information about the case should call 911.