Cops told woman she can’t leave her dog in a hot car. She did it anyway, NC sheriff says

Bailiffs in North Carolina warned a woman trying to park at the county courthouse not to leave her small dog in the back with temperatures outside rising.

She didn’t listen.

Mallory Renee McGrail, 35, was arrested on charges of animal cruelty, resisting arrest and driving without a license, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

She was taken to the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $2,500 bond. The dog was surrendered to Animal Control, according to the release.

Rockingham County, which borders with Virginia, is about 30 miles north of Greensboro.

McGrail and her dog first caught bailiffs’ attention while reportedly trying to park in a restricted area of the Rockingham County Courthouse Thursday afternoon.

“Bailiffs were concerned for the dog’s safety due to the extreme heat,” Sergeant Kevin Suthard said in the release. “They then informed her the dog could not be left in the hot car while she was inside conducting her business because it may result in harm to the dog, or possibility even its death.”

The Reidsville woman became “argumentative” and drove away, ultimately parking at a nearby business, he said.

Bailiffs found her car with the dog inside sometime after.

“(They) contacted Rockingham County Animal Control who was able to free the dog from the vehicle,” Suthard said. “The interior of the car was 100.2 degrees Fahrenheit at the time the dog was freed.”

McGrail was located in a courtroom at the courthouse, where she allegedly “became combative” as a female bailiff tried to handcuff her.

“(The dog) is expected to recover,” Suthard said.