Boy rescued from rough ocean at NC beach. Stay out of the water, officials say

A boy was rescued from the water at a North Carolina beach Sunday and officials say it’s dangerous to get in the ocean.

Bystanders and beach patrol rescued the young boy, who got caught in rough water near the pier at Sunset Beach, the Sunset Beach Fire Department said.

Swimming in the ocean right now is not recommended, the department says, as “the risk of rip currents is high and waves are building.”

Dangerous rip currents and surf conditions are possible in the Carolinas as a result of Tropical Storm Humberto, the National Hurricane Center says.

Although the Carolinas aren’t expected to get any rainfall from Humberto or to feel heavy impacts, according to The News & Observer, the storm is generating swells over the next few days, the National Hurricane Center says.

These swells could bring life-threatening rip currents and surf conditions, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Sunset Beach and other North Carolina beaches are under a high rip current risk on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, Wilmington office.

This means the water is dangerous to “all levels of swimmers,” the NWS says.