13-foot pet python escapes, slithers for a visit to a nearby farm, NC cops say

A 13-foot reptile broke free of its home over the weekend and was at large in a North Carolina county, police said in a Facebook post Monday.

The missing pet? A Platinum Reticulated Python.

Police eventually found the snake down the street at a nearby farm, Fox46 Charlotte reported, but Animal Control was still trying to capture it Monday night.

Gaston County Police Department Animal Care and Enforcement said they received a call around 10 p.m. Sunday about a missing pet snake in Stanley — about 18 miles northwest of Charlotte.

“The owners were visiting friends when they discovered the snake had escaped from its container,” police said on Facebook.

According to the post, an animal care and enforcement specialist, the owner and friends searched the area around the home Sunday night and “into the morning hours.”

It was found some time Monday evening, WSOCTV reported.

Authorities reminded people to give snakes “plenty of space” in the post advertising the missing python, saying a snake is “more likely to escape when confronted.”

“However, if disturbed or put in a situation without an escape route, they will bite or lunge outward to defend themselves,” police said. “In general, if left alone, snakes pose no threat to humans or pets.”