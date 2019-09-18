Patient rushed to hospital after oral surgeon’s procedure goes wrong, NC officials say

North Carolina officials say they are reviewing a case involving a Greensboro oral surgeon.

A patient was rushed to a hospital after a North Carolina procedure went wrong, officials say.

Just after a Greensboro-based oral surgeon gave the patient anesthesia in July, he started breathing irregularly, reported a document posted by the NC State Board of Dental Examiners on Tuesday.

He had “developed respiratory depression requiring an emergency procedure” to open up his airway, according to the board.

His tongue was cut, and he had to be hospitalized, the document says.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The state says it’s investigating the case, which involved Dr. Scott M. Jensen.

In the meantime, Jensen was issued a consent order that restricts his anesthesia permit.

He can “only administer general anesthesia or sedation utilizing the services of either a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist or another provider authorized to administer general anesthesia,” the order says.

The patient had swelling on his face before first coming to Jensen at a hospital, the dental board says. The oral surgeon asked him to come back to his office, where he would take out three teeth and drain his abscess, according to the board.

The state says the oral surgeon has been a licensed dentist since 1986 and lists his current status as “probation.”

This is not the first time the state board has filed a disciplinary document against Jensen.

He was reprimanded in 1995 for extracting the wrong tooth from a patient, the records show.

In the 2000s, he had a substance abuse addiction and tried dating an employee, according to documents.

Most recently, officials in March 2014 ordered Jensen’s license suspended for five years, with an option to restore it after two weeks if he followed certain terms, records show.

The order came after he was in his office after it closed and let “assistants remove sutures and packing while no dentist was in the office,” according to the state.

Jensen’s website says he’s an oral surgeon in private practice since 1989. His office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy news group’s request for comment on Wednesday.

He signed a document on Tuesday saying he consents to the state’s order.

SHARE COPY LINK Columbia Basin Oral Maxillofacial Surgeons in Kennewick are using a new local anesthetic to prevent the use or decreased amount of opioid pain medication used after surgery to reduced pain.