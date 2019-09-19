Neighbor bites off woman’s fingertip and steals $20 during robbery, NC police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A North Carolina woman got into a fight with her neighbor and ended up losing part of her finger, she says.

Regina Whiteside said she was outside her Asheville home when she was attacked last week, WLOS reported Wednesday.

She needed to defend herself before the neighbor bit her “finger all the way down to the knuckle,” she told the station while wearing a bandage around her hand.

During the incident, police say the woman also “forcibly” robbed Whiteside of $20, the Citizen-Times reports.

Whiteside, whose top finger bone was missing, had someone take her to a hospital, according to the newspaper.

Asheville police on Tuesday arrested the neighbor, identified in news reports and a police report as Loyita Darice Sayers, 38.

Officials thought Sayers and Whiteside were acquaintances, the Citizen-Times reports.

“I was really good to her,” Whiteside told WLOS. “It just doesn’t seem real to be so good to someone and then they turn on you like that.”

Now, Sayers is facing felony charges of common law robbery and assault inflicting serious bodily injury, according to her Asheville Police Department arrest report. She is also charged with a shoplifting misdemeanor from a January warrant, police say.

She was being held Thursday on a $30,000 bond and is expected to appear in court next month, Buncombe County jail records show.