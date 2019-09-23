High school athlete – a new dad – among 3 shot in ‘spray of bullets,’ NC reports say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Hours after a 15-year-old football player had finished a winning game in North Carolina, media outlets report, a stray bullet tore through his stomach.

CJ Redmond, a football player at South Johnston High School, was among three people who were shot Saturday when shots were fired at an apartment complex in Benson, ABC11 reported.

Redmond, who is also the father of a newborn, is expected to recover after surgery, family members told WRAL.

“He’s going to be good. We got God on our side. We got faith. He’s a fighter, really he’s a tough fighter,” Redmond’s sister, Ka’niya Moore said, WNCN reported. “You wouldn’t even be able to tell he got shot, so I know he’ll pull through this.”

Police responded to reports of multiple gun shots fired in a Benson Housing Authority apartment complex around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Town of Benson.

Two men and one woman were hit in the gunfire, police said, “with two being directly struck by gunfire.”

The men were taken to a nearby trauma center while the woman was treated and released at the scene, the Town of Benson report said. Moore told WRAL it was her aunt, Tiffany Burgess, who was shot in the leg and recovering.

The other man is believed to be the target of the shooting, ABC11 reported.

Police said a person of interest has been identified. Now they are “working to locate this person for further questioning.”

Redmond went outside to investigate a commotion at the apartment complex before he was shot, WNCN reported.

A neighbor heard a hail of gunfire, “just spraying bullets everywhere,” according to ABC11. Moore told WNCN she thought they heard around 30 gunshots.

Shesaid Redmond was running so fast no one knew initially knew he was shot.

“He was like, ‘I got hit. I got hit,’” Moore said, according to WNCN. “I’m like ‘what I don’t see no blood or nothing.’ He pulls up his shirt and I just see the blood, just falling down.”

The other victim, who was shot in the shoulder, has been released from the hospital, WNCN reported.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the department at 919-894-2091 or atcrimeline@bensonpd.org.