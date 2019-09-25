Woman stabs boyfriend — then makes up a story about Hispanic attackers, NC cops say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A North Carolina woman stabbed her boyfriend and the two made up a story for police on Wednesday, cops say.

The man, 23, showed up drunk to the house of his 26-year-old girlfriend Shakita Polk in High Point and “attempted to initiate intimate contact” with her, but she refused over “concerns of infidelity,” High Point police said.

Soon after, he went into the bedroom she was in, and Polk stabbed him, according to police.

The two came up with a cover-up story that they agreed they would tell the cops, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Polk then called 911 and told dispatchers her boyfriend had been attacked by four Hispanic men and stabbed while he was walking home, according to police.

She said after being stabbed, he ran to her house and showed up at her door “gushing blood,” police said.

When officers arrived at her home at about midnight, they found the 23-year-old bleeding from the stab wound on his chest, and he told them he had paid someone for a ride to Polk’s house and was stabbed by the driver when he got there.

But then officers realized after further investigation that the two made up the story and learned Polk stabbed the victim, police say.

She was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present.

She is being held at the Guilford County jail, and her bond has not been set.