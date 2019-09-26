Officer investigating rape cases sent lewd messages to victim, North Carolina cops say

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

A detective with the Fayetteville Police Department was fired earlier this year after he sent messages to at least one sexual assault victim whose case he investigated, police said Thursday.

The department terminated Paul G. Matrafailo III, 33, in a letter dated May 7, 2019, which cited instances in which he allegedly sent inappropriate messages — including some sent via Instagram to a woman whose case he had worked.

“The grounds for the consideration of dismissal were based on your actions outside of duty hours which diminished your ability to fulfill your responsibilities as a police officer and which could bring discredit upon the city and the Fayetteville Police Department,” the letter states.

The documents were initially released through a public-records request to The Fayetteville Observer, which published a story early Thursday about the firing.

“In an effort to support transparency, and uphold the public trust, the attached documents are the same documents provided to The Fayetteville Observer at their request,” Sgt. Jeremy Glass told McClatchy news group in an email Thursday.

The letter and a record of Matrafailo’s employment were made available from the city’s human relations department, he said.

“(They) provide a detailed account of the actions the Fayetteville Police Department took to swiftly address the complaint and any unbecoming conduct by the former detective,” Glass said. “These documents will serve as the only formal response to any questions due to pending criminal investigation.”

Matrafailo started at the police department in July 2009 and was suspended once — roughly six weeks before he was fired, according to the documents.

The former detective was reprimanded on May 31, 2018, for “sending inappropriate and offensive comments and sharing video of a case to someone not working on the case,” the letter states.

Police began investigating those comments in April 2018 and concluded “the comments sent to the Forensic Technicians were perceived as inappropriate and offended them.”

Matrafailo was placed on administrative duty around the same time, according to the letter.