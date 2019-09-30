It’s only 65 degrees at this North Carolina location. Don’t all rush there at once!

Fall colors in North Carolina North Carolina's fall colors take you flying, driving, hiking and fishing all set against stunning backdrops. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Carolina's fall colors take you flying, driving, hiking and fishing all set against stunning backdrops.

While the rest of the state is sweltering, one location in North Carolina is having fall weather.

It’s technically been fall for a week now, but with temperatures as high as they have been in North Carolina, you would never know it.

On Sunday, Raleigh temperatures reached 94 degrees, surpassing the record high for Sept. 29 of 92 degrees set in 1941, according to the National Weather Service.

It was even hotter in Charlotte, the National weather service says. It was a searing 96 degrees.

And more hot days are expected this week, with temperatures in some areas of the state reaching the mid-to-high 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, the NWS says.

So for those sick of the heat and ready for fall weather, the top of Clingmans Dome is the place to be.

The summit of the mountain, which straddles the North Carolina/Tennessee line and is part of the Great Smoky Mountains, is beginning to see signs of the season, the National Park Service posted on Facebook on Monday.

“The vivid sunsets, brisk mountain air, and the soft song of crickets set the scene for the start of another beautiful fall in the Smokies,” the post said.

If that’s not enough, it was only 65 degrees on the summit on Monday, according to weather.com.

To get to this cool weather, one only needs to climb 6,643 feet.

The peak is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains, the highest in Tennessee and the third-highest east of the Mississippi, the National Park Service says.

Mount Mitchell in North Carolina also offers relief from the heat. It’s supposed to be 65 degrees there on Tuesday, The Weather Channel forecast says. Mount Mitchell is the highest point east of Mississippi at 6,684 feet.

With Clingmans Dome’s high altitude, colder weather isn’t anything out of the ordinary.

It’s normal for temperatures to be 10 to 20 degrees cooler “than surrounding lowlands,” the park service says.

And Clingmans Dome offers more than just an escape from the heat.

An observation tower on the peak allows visitors “willing to climb the steep half-mile walk” a 360-degree view of the Great Smoky Mountains, the park service says.

But for those who can’t make it to the peak of the mountain to cool down, cooler temperatures are on the way.

On Saturday, temperatures across the state will be in the mid-to-high 70s, the National Weather Service says.