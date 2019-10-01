Family attacks over IHOP orange juice on National Pancake Day, North Carolina cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A family caused a scene over orange juice at a North Carolina IHOP on National Pancake Day.

They got their bill after finishing their meal at the Asheville restaurant Thursday morning and were upset when they realized their orange juice refills weren’t free, according to the Asheville Citizen Times.

They then asked to speak with the manager, FOX Carolina reported, and things got out of hand.

They assaulted the manager and another employee, and both had to be taken to the hospital, WLOS reported. The group also flipped a table and caused damage to the restaurant, according to the Citizen Times.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Stephanie Peterson, IHOP spokesperson, told WLOS both employees were treated and released from the hospital.

“IHOP franchisees work hard to create a safe, welcoming environment for their team members and our guests,” a statement Peterson sent to WLOS said. “The type of unprovoked, violent behavior displayed by this guest has no place in any business and goes against our core values as a brand.”

The Asheville Police Department was using surveillance footage to identify the family over the weekend, according to Fox News.

Police have not filed charges but will “charge accordingly” when they identify the suspects, according to the Citizen Times.