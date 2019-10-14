Women plow SUV into crowd at NC gas station, killing one and injuring five, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

Two women in North Carolina face murder charges after police said they drove an SUV through a small crowd at a gas station early Saturday morning.

Zanelle S. Tucker, 30, died on the scene, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Five others were hospitalized, three of whom were reportedly in critical condition.

Police charged 28-year-old Meranda Chantel Watlington and 27-year-old Fana Anquette Felton with one count each of first-degree murder and five counts each of attempted first-degree murder, the department said in a news release.

“At approximately 3:04 a.m. Greensboro Police Officers responded to 3028 W. Gate City Blvd., where they located multiple victims who had just been struck by an SUV,” the release states. “Police officers rendered aid to the victims until EMS arrived.”

Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident as a homicide, and neither Watlington nor Felton have been allowed bond, jail records show.

Several people were fighting in the gas station parking lot before the two women reportedly jumped in a car and plowed into the crowd, Fox8 reported.

Citing court documents, WXII reported they ran over the victim “multiple times.”

The driver also seemed impaired at the time with a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage,” according to the media outlet. She also reportedly “refused any field sobriety tests.” Police did not specify who was driving the SUV.

According to jail records, Watlington has also been charged with three misdemeanors: driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license and failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

She faces two additional felony charges for death by vehicle and hit and run injury.

WFMY reported family members are planning a vigil at 6 p.m. Monday for the woman who died, during which everyone is encouraged to wear Tucker’s favorite color, yellow.