Moped driver runs through red light and rams police car in deadly crash, NC cops say

A moped driver died after ramming into a marked police cruiser on a North Carolina road, officials say.

John Michael Hopkins, 36, was on the moped Sunday night when he didn’t stop at a Rockingham County intersection, WXII reports.

He ran through a red light and hit an Eden Police Department patrol car, WFMY reports.

State troopers say “Hopkins died as a result of the crash,” according to the station.

The police officer involved in the wreck wasn’t hurt and has been placed on administrative leave while the N.C. State Highway Patrol investigates, RockinghamNow reports.

The incident happened in Eden, a city just south of the Virginia border.

“It’s unclear why Hopkins failed to stop for the red light,” WXII reports.