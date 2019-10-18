Fourth person dies in Legionnaires’ outbreak at North Carolina fair, officials say

A fourth person has died in an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease linked to a North Carolina state fair, health officials said Friday.

The latest death in an outbreak of the lung disease was announced in a report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. According to the report, 141 people who attended the NC Mountain State Fair in September have contracted the disease, including 94 hospitalizations.

The outbreak of the disease is linked to a hot tub display in the Davis Event Center during the fair from Sept. 6 to Sept. 15 in Fletcher, near Asheville, The News Observer reported. Those diagnosed with the disease were “much more likely to report having walked by the hot tub displays” that were in the event center than those who weren’t diagnosed, health officials said.

On Thursday, the first case of Legionnaires’ disease in a person who didn’t attend the fair was reported, according to McClatchy news group. The person attended a quilt show after the fair, health officials said.

