Man kills brother-in-law, sister-in-law before turning the gun on himself, NC cops say

A violent argument in North Carolina turned deadly Wednesday morning when sheriff’s deputies found three bodies at a residence near the Outer Banks.

Two sisters and their husbands reportedly live at the home.

“Detectives learned that a physical altercation started in the home between the two men, and the man who owns the home with his wife shot the other man and his sister-in-law before turning the handgun on himself,” the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Deputies responded to the home in Newport — just outside Morehead City on the cusp of the southern Outer Banks — around 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The victims were pronounced dead on arrival, and deputies determined the wife of the shooter was home during the incident but not harmed.

She sought help from a neighbor, Chief Deputy Franklin Fulcher told the Jacksonville Daily News.

“A neighbor ended up calling on her behalf,” Fulcher said, according to the newspaper.

The Carteret County News-Times reported the incident occurred on Newport Loop Road, at a residence on the edge of town bordering with national forest lands.

“Deputies don’t suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor in this incident,” according to the newspaper.

The names of the victims have not been released while family members are notified. The deaths are still under investigation.