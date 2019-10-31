Inmate stabbed to death at short-staffed prison north of Charlotte

An inmate at Alexander Correctional Institution was stabbed to death by another prisoner Wednesday night, state officials say.

The victim, 33-year-old Christopher Parker, was stabbed with a homemade weapon around 10 p.m. in a housing unit at Alexander Correctional, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the alleged attacker, or what led to the killing.

Alexander Correctional is located in Taylorsville, about 65 miles north of Charlotte. The housing unit where Parker was killed remained on lockdown as of Thursday morning, meaning that inmates’ movements are sharply restricted.

Like many state prisons, Alexander Correctional is short-staffed. About 16 percent of its officer positions are vacant, up from about 12 percent in January, according to DPS. Statewide, the officer vacancy rate is about 19 percent.

“With low staffing, you don’t have enough staff to do proper and thorough and constant searches of the cells and the common areas,” said Aaron Parson, a former prison officer who worked at Alexander Correctional in 2017. “You don’t just want to search the cells. You want to search the water fountains, tables, everything.”

The maximum-security housing unit where Parson once worked was chronically short-staffed, he said. The prison houses about 1,200 inmates and, as of September, it employed about 250 officers.

Short staffing isn’t the only threat to inmates and workers at the state’s prisons.

A 2017 Charlotte Observer investigation found that a hidden world of drugs, sex and gang violence thrives inside North Carolina’s prisons – and that officers who are paid to prevent such corruption are instead fueling it. Prison officers frequently collude with inmates on crimes that endanger staff members, inmates and the public.

Parker, the inmate killed Wednesday, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before midnight, DPS said. He was serving a 15-year prison sentence for kidnapping, armed robbery and other offenses.

He is the second inmate to be killed in the North Carolina prison system this year. On Sept. 28, 49-year-old Scott Whitmeyer died after being assaulted with a homemade weapon at Columbus Correctional Institution in Whiteville, west of Wilmington.

Last week, after a year and a half of studying problems at the prison system, the N.C. Prison Reform Advisory Board, submitted recommendations for improving staffing. Those include:

▪ Developing a comprehensive salary plan for staff

▪ Creating a recruitment and retention plan for each prison to keep workers

▪ Modifying the hiring process to bring new staff on quicker

The seven-member advisory board was created in 2018, following fatal attacks on five N.C. prison workers the year before.

Four of the deaths happened during a failed prison escape at Pasquotank Correctional in eastern North Carolina. Pasquotank had an officer vacancy rate of 40 percent in September, records show.

On Monday, one of the inmates charged in the Pasquotank attacks — 30-year-old Mikel Brady — was sentenced to death.