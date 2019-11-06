Man uses drugs in online video, then pulls a gun when cops show up, NC police say

A man posted video to social media that showed him using drugs, and then he started shooting when the cops showed up, police say.

Deputies in Mount Airy, North Carolina, say they went out to Michael McCreary’s house for a “welfare check” on the 29-year-old man after someone called 911.

McCreary was “very agitated and making threatening remarks about the safety of the deputies on the scene” before he pulled out a rifle and started shooting, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said.

No one was seriously injured in the standoff, the sheriff’s office said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The office did not say what kind of drugs McCreary was allegedly doing in the online video, but he was arrested with meth and marijuana.

The standoff lasted about an hour before McCreary surrendered to deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

He now faces several charges, including attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of drugs.